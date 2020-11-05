Bullitt County woman arrested after disappearance of Justin Burt

She's currently in the Bullitt County jail charged with 1st Degree Assault (Source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Brett Martin | November 5, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 12:27 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has now been charged after police spent a month searching for her in relation to Justin Burt’s disappearance.

Nicole Stivers was booked into the Bullitt County Jail on Nov. 4. She’s now charged with 1st Degree Assault and Kidnapping. She’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department mentioned Stiver’s name in a post regarding a missing man, Justin Burt over a month ago. He was declared missing and in danger Oct. 4.

The Sheriff’s office said they had been searching for both Brandon and Nicole Stivers in relation to Burt’s location.

