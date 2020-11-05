Father sentenced to 60 years for 8-year-old son’s overdose

Father sentenced to 60 years for 8-year-old son’s overdose
Curtis Collman II is facing a number of charges in connection to the death of his son.
By Brett Martin | November 5, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 1:08 PM

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Curtis Collman II will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after his son ate enough meth to overdose 180 times.

Collman, 42, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Nov 5. His sentence came after two years of rescheduling trials.

Collman Sr. was initially charged after his son, Curtis Collman Jr., found drugs he thought was most likely food and ate it in June of 2018.

He died from an overdose after eating meth.
He died from an overdose after eating meth. (Source: WAVE)

The child suffered a massive fatal overdose leading to his death. Collman stopped his family from calling 911 to get help, even pulling a gun on them.

Collman Sr. was found guilty of Neglect ending in death along with four other counts.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.