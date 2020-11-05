FORECAST: Clouds thin overnight with patchy fog

- Areas of fog overnight
- Record warmth possible Sunday and Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will clear out tonight, allowing for temperatures to drop back into the 40s and the formation of patchy fog. Use caution, and your low beam headlights, if you happen upon any low visibility Friday morning.
Sunshine will rule the day on Friday as highs nudge further into the 70s during the afternoon. What a perfect end to the workweek!
Clear skies will stick around Friday night with lows dropping into the 40s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a beautiful, warm day with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s will fall short of the record high of 79 set back in 1980.
Sunday’s high will push even warmer into the upper 70s. If our forecast of 77 degrees is realized it will tie the record for that date - set in 1999.
Change is on the way with a cold front mid next week. This brings our next best rain chance near Wednesday (Veteran’s Day) followed by cooler, more normal temperatures in the 60s.
