Four tons of chicken given away in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight thousand pounds of chicken arrived in the Portland neighborhood Thursday in an effort to help households disrupted by COVID-19.
“People who have never needed help before now need help,” James Linton of the Community Connections Group said. “Unemployment is not coming through, people are falling through the gaps, can’t go to work, don’t have jobs, people getting laid off it’s devastating.”
Linton said the Community Connections Group decided to organize the chicken giveaway when their daily food assistance program for families was falling short.
“What we decided to do with something on a bigger scale,” Linton said. “And we said let’s give away 8000 pounds of chicken. Just simply because it’s never been done, people need some help and what it will do is encourage other people to get involved.”
Linton said the chicken was donated by Tyson Foods in Corydon, Indiana breaded and ready to fry in 20-pound boxes."It’s helped save the pennies you know," recipient Linda Parker said. “But it’s affected everybody.”
The chicken is not the end of plans for assistance. Linton encouraged the public to go to the Community Connections Group website and donate to a turkey giveaway planned for Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.