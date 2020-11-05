Highest number of new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Kentucky in one day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updated the public Thursday on a drastic spike in new cases of the coronavirus reported in the Commonwealth.
He announced 2,318 cases, the highest number of cases the state has seen in one day without a backlog, bringing the total number of cases reported to 115,277. The positivity rate stands at 6.5%.
The governor said the numbers show that community spread is not stopping and is not controlled.
“Virtually the entire state is seeing a significant surge,” Beshear stressed. “This is far, far too many cases. I remember when we heard 1,000 cases, it was striking. I remember when we had 100 cases.”
Twenty more deaths due to the virus were also confirmed Thursday, bringing the death toll in the Commonwealth to 1,534.
“These aren’t ages and genders, numbers on a spreadsheet," Beshear said. "These are real individuals.”
Only two counties in the state are currently classified as yellow, while 80 are red. For the red states, it is urged of people to work from home if possible, for schools to teach virtually for the next week, and that the public order food to-go from restaurants rather than dining in.
There are at least 1,102 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 291 of those patients in intensive care and 129 on a ventilator.
Beshear said the virus has likely touched every Kentuckian in some capacity, and empathy is needed. He also stressed the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing.
“All it takes is asking people how they’re doing right now and you find out somebody has a family member in a hospital that is struggling,” he said.
For the latest data on Kentucky’s COVID cases and breakdowns by county, race, and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
