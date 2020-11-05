How the Electoral College system works

“Go into your imagination for a moment and imagine that the Constitutional Convention is trying to create an office, unlike anything ever seen before,” Dr. Gary Gregg, a political science professor at the University of Louisville, explained. “They were creating a president who is not a monarch and that’s a very difficult situation. We’re in the 1780s. The most likely scenario is let Congress choose the president because they’ll probably know who the best candidates are in the country. That has a little problem for us, called separation of powers and checks and balances, that wasn’t going to work.”