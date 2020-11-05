International livestock expo draws participants to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the largest livestock shows in the country is in Louisville.
North American International Livestock Expo (NAILE) is back in action, but things look a little different this year.
Joe Dicke, of New Bremen, Ohio, for example, has missed several shows this year already because of a global pandemic, and Louisville is a chance to make up for lost time.
“This is what we love to do,” Dicke said. “This is what everyone loves to do: take your cows out and show them, and show everyone what they got.”
This year, participants have to follow new guidelines, like wearing masks. There will also be no spectators in the Kentucky Expo Center.
“When you go down into the show ring and your kids are showing and you look up at the stands and there’s nothing, it just isn’t the same,” Dicke said.
For junior participant Savanna Semrad, of Crescent, Oklahoma, the livestock expo feels different too.
She usually goes to about 12 shows a year, the 14-year-old has been limited to less than half of that.
However, she said it has given her a chance to step up her game.
“It’s a little difficult,” Semrad said, “but the more time you put in at home, the more it will reflect in the show ring.”
NAILE will continue through Nov. 19.
