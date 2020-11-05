Kentucky, Indiana state health leaders warn about increasing COVID-19 cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Jefferson County and Indiana, causing public health leaders to urge people to take more precautionary measures.
Jefferson County is now in its third week in the red zone. Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said because of that, everyone is at risk for catching or spreading the virus.
Since the beginning of March, Jefferson County has seen 25,813 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. In just the last week, more than 2,325 new cases were reported. It’s high numbers like that that are of major concern for Moyer.
“If we aren’t starting to be more aggressive now, our hospitals are going to be overcapacity in the next two, three, four weeks,” Moyer said during an update on Tuesday.
According to Moyer, COVID-19 cases are in every Louisville ZIP code with nearly all of them at the red alert level. She said while she is happy to see residents taking action individually to prevent the spread of the virus, by wearing masks and social distancing, more measures need to be put into place.
“With exponential spread like we are having now, we need to look beyond individual behaviors and start to change activities that restrict mobility,” Moyer said. “I am calling on business owners, non-profit leaders, civic and religious leaders, community leaders to help us lead by example and to cancel in-person events, have people return to telework when possible, and to put a pause on any in-person meals, meetings, and conferences.”
Indiana is dealing with high numbers of COVID-19, too. The state reported 3,756 new cases on Wednesday. It is also dealing with an increase in hospitalizations.
“While we monitor our bed and ventilator resources 24/7, perhaps the greatest strain right now is on our hospital workforce, which is in the ninth month now of responding to this pandemic and facing the greatest patient load yet,” Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, said. “They are frankly exhausted. They’re quarantined, or in a family quarantine, they’re juggling home issues just like the rest of us, like hybrid schooling and some have even lost co-workers and family members to this disease. This all takes an incredible toll.”
Indiana state health officials have been discussing surge planning with hospitals all over the state but say individuals need to take precautions too.
“Please don’t let your guard down. Be vigilant so we can get through this pandemic,” Box said.
