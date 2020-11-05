Kentucky volunteers needed for phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky medical research teams are looking for volunteers for a new phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial hoping to be a part of ending the pandemic,
The University of Kentucky is teaming up with Norton Healthcare in Louisville and Baptist Health Lexington after being selected for the trial. At least 2000 volunteers ages 18 and over are needed for the trial. Researchers say those volunteers will be compensated.
"We are so excited to be part of the vaccine trial, " said Dr. Paul Schulz a sub-investigator for the trail and part of Norton Healthcare.
Researchers at UK’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science, Norton Healthcare Louisville, and Baptist Health Lexington say they are thrilled to be one of 200 sites around the world selected for the trial, even if it’s a small piece to solving the coronavirus puzzle.
“Every day I want my life back as I’m sure you all do,” said Dr. David Dougherty, one of the trial sub-investigators working for Baptist Health Lexington, “one thing I think we can all agree on is that we would like to return to some normalcy.”
The doctors say finding a safe and effective vaccine is the way to do that. Louisville and Lexington volunteers will help validate the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at three sites in Kentucky.
The teams are looking for a variety of testers.
“People 60 and older, health care and nursing home workers, factory workers, daycare workers, restaurant workers, and their patrons, grocery store clerks, school and educational workers.” Dr. Richard Greenberg, the principal investigator representing the University of Kentucky explained.
They also want those in the Black and Latinx communities besides front line workers. Half of those taking part will get the vaccine, the other half will get a placebo.
Researchers need at least six months of safety data to prove the durability of the vaccine, so volunteers will be monitored in the clinical trial for a two-year period in a simple way.
“In the first year, we will monitor people remotely using an app twice a week,” Greenberg explained, “in the second year, it’s twice a month.”
“It’s just like voting, if we don’t have people to get out and do it, we can’t possibly develop a safe product to combat the virus,” Schulz said.
