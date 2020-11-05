Louisville area testing sites noticing increase in demand as cases rise

Lab Director Dr. Erik Korte said the increase in COVID-19 cases close to cold and flu season is disturbing, too. In a statement, he told WAVE 3 News, “Allergies frequently mask symptoms of mild COVID-19 and can be easily confused, allowing people who are positive and symptomatic to spread the disease. In addition, as cold and flu season starts there will be other diseases that cause similar symptoms to COVID-19 that were not present in the summer.”