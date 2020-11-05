Metro Council approves police contract after 2 years of negotiation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metro Council has approved a new contract between the City of Louisville and the city’s local police union, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
It was passed by the council Thursday night with a 16-10 vote.
The agreement is a placeholder and only lasts until next June until a new permanent Louisville Metro Police Department chief is chosen and an extensive review of the department is conducted.
A $10,000-per-year raise for officers and sergeants is also part of the deal, along with better health benefits with no monthly premiums.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will now decide whether or not to sign the legislation into law.
Protesters took to downtown Louisville outside of Metro Hall as Thursday’s meeting was happening, urging Metro Council members to vote no on the contract.
