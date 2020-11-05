New Albany and Jefferson Gear Up For Sectional Final

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - It was an upset no one saw coming last week. Jeffersonville, who had gotten blown out twice by Floyd Central, knocked off the Highlanders when it counted, in the playoffs.
“They were focused going into it, and afterwards they were of course excited, but had no problem flipping the switch back Monday, and getting back to work,” said head coach, Isaac Parker.
That win set up a battle with their archrival, New Albany in the Sectional Final. “You know, that made it easy. We were worried about possibly having that classic hangover after a big win,” said Parker. “We’re hungry and we want to be sectional champs, so we just have to stay focused,” said senior, Jordan Ferguson.
The Bulldogs were even a little surprised to meet Jeff again. “I was really shocked. I had faith in them, but I didn’t think they would,” said New Albany junior, Dejon Winburn. However, New Albany knows they’re in for a fight. “It’s a big game. You know, Jeff’s played really well the last three weeks. They’ve got some new players that they didn’t have the first time around. So, for us, we’ve got to pay well. They’re a different team than they were before,” said New Albany head coach, Steve Cooley.
Ordinarily, if you get New Albany at Jeff in the playoffs, it would be a packed stadium, but thanks to Covid-19, tickets are limited to the players' families only. “Of course you miss the student section. The student section always brings a lot of hype, and we’ll miss that, but on the sidelines we’ll be ready to go,” said Parker. “It will be like when you see the World Series when they got cardboard cut outs up there, and you know, one of those things. It is what it is,” said Cooley.
New Albany beat Jeff 26-7 in their first meeting back in September. Both teams come into this one riding three game winning streaks, although the Bulldogs have not played a game since October 16th. Expect fireworks on Friday night.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.