New Albany and Jefferson Gear Up For Sectional Final

Ordinarily, if you get New Albany at Jeff in the playoffs, it would be a packed stadium, but thanks to Covid-19, tickets are limited to the players' families only. “Of course you miss the student section. The student section always brings a lot of hype, and we’ll miss that, but on the sidelines we’ll be ready to go,” said Parker. “It will be like when you see the World Series when they got cardboard cut outs up there, and you know, one of those things. It is what it is,” said Cooley.