Seymour police warning public after woman scammed for $30k

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police “mighty irritated” after a person was hit by an elaborate scam eventually taking $30,000 dollars from her.
Seymour Police Department says the victim was asked for gift cards ranging from $50 to $500.
The scammer would ask the victim for photos of the cards in return for friendship and repayment.
The victim was only given burner phone numbers along with fake e-mail addresses and a fake photo of the scammer.
The Seymour Police Department has been working a variety of scams recently.
The department offered a few tips to avoid becoming a victim yourself.
Be very cautious when communicating with random people on social media (or avoid it altogether).
Filter and restrict your accounts to cut down on unwanted solicitation through social media.
Don’t give money based on promises.
If an internet deal seems too good to be true it probably is. You may miss out on that $100 log splitter, but you will also not have to worry about receiving stolen property or some other scam.
Ask your friends for advice. Outsiders can usually tell when something sounds “sketchy” well before victims.
Never pay someone via gift card or other untraceable means.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.