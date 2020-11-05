Shooting investigation underway in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man arrived at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound.
LMPD says the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Manslick Road.
The victim was able to get to St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital for treatment but was later transferred to University of Louisville Hospital.
They are still being treated as of this time, but are expected to survive.
Anyone with information on what happened should call the anonymous tip line at 574 - LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.