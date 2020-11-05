Shop prepares for virtual, outdoor Thanksgiving celebrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families may be altering their plans for the holiday season with both Kentucky and Indiana setting coronavirus records the past couple of weeks
Health officials are asking people to change how they celebrate this year so they don’t spread the virus.
“I’m a lot less worried about what happened at the polls than what’s going to happen over Thanksgiving, to be honest with you,” Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, said during a press briefing with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb this week.
Holcomb adding that family members coming from different regions could create COVID concerns.
The CDC has put out holiday celebration guidelines.
Among the advice, experts recommend outdoor gatherings, or opening up windows to increase ventilation.
They write shorter gatherings, with fewer people, and more precautions are preferred.
With no shortage of turkey décor to make that happen, those at Beeutiful by Design in Middletown said they are preparing to help families celebrate Thanksgiving safely.
“It may not be the same as last year,” Shannon Whitlock said while showing off merchandise via Facebook Live. “It may be more virtual or try to hold it outside.”
Shop owner Jennifer Hesse said outdoor picnic-style meals may be more popular this year. So, she’s stocked up on paper goods that are still design savvy.
Hesse added she usually hosts 35 people, but it will just be her and her husband this Thanksgiving.
She did have a suggestion for her children, though, who wanted to hold a virtual Friendsgiving.
“Why not divide up all the side dishes with your group and each person makes something,” Hesse said. “Drop it off on the porch of the people in your group. Then you can all share on the side dishes together once you all get on your video.”
The CDC suggests people who have any conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 should not attend holiday gatherings.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.