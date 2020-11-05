Veterans to be celebrated with Honor Walk at southern Indiana hospital

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Veterans who die in a southern Indiana hospital will be honored with a ceremony following their death.
Honor Walks for veterans will begin at Baptist Health Floyd on Veterans Day. During the walks, the veteran will be escorted through the front door on a gurney draped in an American flag while “Taps” is played, according to Baptist Health Floyd president and CEO Mike Schroyer.
Each veteran who receives treatment at the hospital will also receive a special bracelet.
