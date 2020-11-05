Why some ballots in Jefferson Co. are still being counted after Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election workers are on the front lines in the battle over absentee ballots.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia demanding access to ballot count locations in order to observe the process. In each state, the president had an early lead on Tuesday night. In the following days, updated vote totals from absentee ballots put former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead.
The president’s supporters have started protesting at ballot counting locations in several states. On Thursday morning, the president tweeted for the couting of ballots to stop.
The outcome of the presidential race in Kentucky will not likely change once every absentee ballot has been counted considering Trump’s overwhelming margin. In contrast, a number of Louisville elections including some Metro Council seats were won with very small margins Tuesday that could be overturned once every vote is counted.
A bipartisan team of election workers at the Jefferson County Election Center continues to count votes from any outstanding absentee, military, and provisional ballots. Any remaining absentee ballots collected from drop boxes before 6 p.m. on Tuesday will also be counted in the coming days.
After each ballot is opened, a bipartisan team verifies ballot signatures against voter registration, then they scan the ballot to record the vote. Anyone can view the process via livestream here.
Nore Ghibaudy with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office explained it’s a typical part of the process that begins before Election Day and continues after the polls close.
“So many people go and vote on Election Day and they don’t really understand the process. It takes many steps and many people,” he said. “We determined and figured out that it took 25 minutes [to process] each ballot that was sent out. That includes the time it took to prepare the ballot and the time it took to process once it was received.”
Ghibaudy said during a normal election year in Jefferson County absentee ballots are not touched until 2 p.m. on Election Day. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, provisions were made in Kentucky’s general election plan so absentee would be counted when they were received. Those returned by Election Day had to be reported on Nov. 3.
“So they gave us a great leeway to get in and begin the process of verification,” Ghibaudy said.
With an overwhelming number of absentee ballot requests, 174,000 in Jefferson County, those ballots are still arriving in the mail. Under Kentucky’s election plan, absentee ballots received by Nov. 6 can still be added to the count.
