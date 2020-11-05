Woman shot several times in Russell in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in Russell involving a woman.
The report came in around 10:30 p.m. Thursday from the 500 block of Quest Drive, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. At the scene, police found a woman who had been shot several times.
She transported to University Hospital for treatment via Louisville EMS in critical condition.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
