Approval given for new UofL dorm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Student athletes at the University of Louisville will have a new dorm in 2022.
Approval for the new facility, which will be built on Floyd Street across from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, was given today by the UofL Athletics Association.
The dorm will hold 128 students and will be connected by a skywalk to the Planet Fitness Kueber Center. At least half of students living there will be student athletes.
The name of the new facility will be chosen by UofL Athletics thans to a $3 million of fundraising campaign by the department.
