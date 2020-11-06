Bardstown Road ‘reconfigured’ to increase safety, support Highlands businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A busy stretch of Bardstown Road in the Highlands has undergone major changes to make the road safer and decrease congestion.
Crews on Wednesday and Thursday restriped Bardstown Road between Eastern Parkway and the Baxter Avenue/Highland Avenue intersection. The reconfigured road will now be one-lane in either direction with 24-hour parking on both sides, left turn lanes at intersections and updated stops for TARC buses.
In a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the changes will increase pedestrian safety, decrease travel speeds and provide “much needed” parking in the area to support local businesses along the corridor.
Many business owners along Bardstown Road welcome the changes.
“My customers usually complain because there’s not a lot of parking places here on the street,” Taco City Louisville owner Oscar Estrada said. “This will help a lot. Now I can see the traffic flows much better than before.”
Estrada said he already has parking behind his restaurant but the spaces he gained near the street is a plus.
“I have a couple of customers who already say this is way better than before,” he said.
Metro Councilman Brandon Coan (D-8) told WAVE 3 the changes to Bardstown Road stem from a 2018 street safety study.
“Bardstown Road is one of the most dangerous roads in the state of Kentucky in terms of the number of crashes,” he said. “We did a study that came up with a concept to make Bardstown Road safer.”
In the next phase of the project, Bardstown Road could be repaved as early as 2021. Coan explained that restriping will continue from Lexington Road to the Douglas Loop and lane assignment lights also will be deactivated, then removed.
“It’s really to try and take back the street for the neighborhood and really make it less of a commuter highway and make it more of a neighborhood serving business corridor," Coan said.
While many support the changes along Bardstown Road, some business owners have been negatively affected.
Cigar shop owner Jason Shepard said he “lost” at least seven street parking spots, and a TARC stop was moved directly in front of his business.
“All it does is we’ve lost parking and riders are forced to stand in the middle of the sidewalk,” he said. “We have riders and patrons who themselves are angry, they’ve lost their bench. They lost a covering and they’re forced to stand on the sidewalk in front of my business.”
Shepard said he’s been in contact with TARC and city officials because he fears the changes could affect his business.
In response, Coan said adjustments had to be made to accommodate TARC buses.
“The design changes are meant to benefit the corridor as a whole," he said. "Obviously, the parking on the street does not belong to any business or property in particular, it’s all just public space. Hopefully, customers to that business will find easier parking 24/7, 100 feet down the road if they have to.”
