Beshear reports 2,302 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 2,302 new cases of the coronavirus around the state, and 10 more deaths.
The new case total is the state’s third-highest, single-day report.
“These numbers are truly frightening,” Beshear said in a statement Friday. “I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers. That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying.”
The state’s positivity rate now stands at 6.77 percent, its highest since June 1.
Kentucky has lost 1,544 residents to the coronavirus, and another 1,153 remain hospitalized. Two hundred ninety nine people are in an ICU, and 158 are on a ventilator.
Jefferson and Fayette counties were among the hardest hit in Friday’s report, but no new deaths were reported in either county.
Beshear again urged Kentuckians, especially those living in red zones, to be careful.
“We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community,” he said.
For the latest data on Kentucky’s COVID cases and breakdowns by county, race, and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
