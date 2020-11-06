Black-owned wellness center expands services to Louisville, Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Glynita Bell, founder and clinical director of Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, said she’s increased her workforce by 76 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said her goal is to help more people during these uncertain times and break the negative stigma regarding mental health.
“Therapy is not for people that are downtrodden and broken,” Bell said. “Therapy is for everybody.”
As the positive COVID-19 case totals continue to rise, and civil unrest spreads around the country, Bell is encouraging people not to lose sight of their mental health.
“I would advise that you stop and take assessment of yourself,” she said. “Really ask yourself how you are feeling, how you are doing, how you’re connecting to yourself and other people."
A cognitive behavioral therapist, Bell said she’s noticed an increase of anxiety during the pandemic. That’s one reason she’s decided to expand Heart 2 Heart Wellness services to Louisville and Indianapolis.
”We were waiting to see what happened with the pandemic," Bell said. “Seeing that it’s not clearing up anytime soon, it was really urgent to me that we were able to create a wellness center experience for people across the state of Indiana as well as our state neighbors in Kentucky.
The center offers therapy, yoga, massages and health care services for adults and children ages 5 years and older. The Heart 2 Heart Wellness staff includes 11 therapists, two nurse practitioners, three yoga instructors, two meditation practitioners and three business/administrative team staff.
The center is also offering free therapy services to black women, through the Breathe Initiative program.
For more on how you can sign up for a session or donate to the cause, visit the Heart 2 Heart Facebook page or Instagram page.
