17 events to celebrate veterans during Week of Valor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Veterans will be celebrated despite changes to several events that were made due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced there would be 17 events to honor veterans during a Week of Valor.
Many of the events will be virtual or have limited crowds.
The Week of Valor will feature the following events:
- Now through Nov. 11- 22: Push-Up Virtual Challenge. Complete 22 push-ups in memory of the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day and tag, post or email your videos to the Veteran’s Club for an opportunity to receive a challenge coin. Contact: Sarah Jemison at (502) 487-1464 or info@veteransclubinc.org.
- Thursday, Nov. 5, 1 to 2 p.m. - California Square Veteran Recognition. Special ceremony held in honor of six senior residents who are veterans. Contact: Janeane Louden at (502) 419-5075 or jlouden@nationalchurchresidences.org.
- Thursday, Nov. 5, 2:30 p.m. - Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Mayor Fischer’s Facebook Live. Mayor Fischer and representatives from veteran organizations share services and resources available to veterans in the community.
- Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - 2020 Annual Veterans Day Parade in Reverse. Southeast Christian Church campus, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy. As we all battle COVID-19, please join us for this unique way to honor our veterans, past and present. Parade Units will be on display as you drive through in your own vehicle to cheer them on. https://www.louvetparade.com
- Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 to 2 p.m. - Meet the Horses at the Veteran’s Club, Inc. 375 Normandy Heights Rd., Taylorsville KY. Come out to the farm and take an opportunity to learn about the Veteran’s Club, Inc. while meeting the horses with the Equine Therapy Program. Contact: Jordan Gosien at (502) 487-1464 or jgosien@veteransclubinc.org.
- Sunday, Nov. 8, 2 to 4 p.m. - Coffee and Talking at Starbucks. 1027 Jeffersonville Commons, Jeffersonville, IN. This social engagement is being held outdoors with COVID safety precautions in place to provide an opportunity for camaraderie with fellow veterans and veteran supporters to help maintain and create new friendships. Contact Deborah Sawyer at (814) 323-6186 or deborah.helen.sawyer@gmail.com.
- Monday, Nov. 9, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. - Operation Homefront’s Virtual Family Night. Veteran’s Club’s Operation United Homefront partners with Dancing Well: The Soldier Project to bring you simple group dance to uplift and improve the wellness of veterans, their families and loved ones. contact Sarah Jemison at (502) 487-1464 or sjemison@veteransclubinc.org,
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - NABVETS (National Association for Black Veterans, Inc.) Annual Blood Drive. Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Contact: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Veterans Appreciation in a Bag hosted by Kentuckiana Veteran Community Integrations Coalition. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in following with CDC guidance, there is not a larger community event this year; however, pick-up locations are available for eligible veterans to receive their Appreciation in a Bag with resources and other items. Contact: Malinda Mackenzie at malinda.mackenzie@lifespringhealthsystems.org.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2 to 4 p.m. - NABVETS Annual United Marines Celebration. Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. This annual NABVETS event celebrates the anniversary of the United States Marines. Contact: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. - Casual Tuesday Ruck - Week of Valor Edition. Meet at 301 Mulberry Street, Jeffersonville, IN. Team Red, White and Blue GORUCK Club invite all to ruck a 5K at a comfortable pace. Contact: Richard Rush at (812) 987-7874 or richard.rush@teamrwb.org.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. - Humana Honors Veterans on Great Day Live! on WHAS11. Humana will be honoring eleven veterans in honor of the Mayor’s Week of Valor who will be featured on this special broadcast.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - NABVETS Veteran Freedom Cruise. This car caravan/parade will begin at the University of Louisville Cardinal Stadium, and end at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Contact: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11 to 11:15 a.m. - MSD/Louisville Water Company Virtual Veteran Recognition Celebration. This free, virtual event will be shown on Facebook @louisvillemsd, YouTube @Louisville MSD and http://www.louisvillemsd.org. Contact: Gina Davis at (502) 540-6421 or Gina_Davis@louisvillemsd.org.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 12:15 p.m. - Veterans Day Car Caravan to lift up senior veterans and veterans experiencing homelessness. Meet at ElderServe/Spalding University Parking Lot---215 W. Breckenridge St. Join the Age Friendly Louisville Social Participation, Respect and Inclusion committee car caravan to share your patriotic spirit with homeless service organizations and senior facilities in the downtown area. Contact: Chris Clements at (502) 640-7716 at christopher.clements@louisvilleky.gov
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1 to 2 p.m. - NABVETS Posthumous Promotion Celebration of Colonel Charles Young to Brigadier General. Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Contact: Region VI NABVET Commander Shedrick Jones at (502) 592-1475 or sjjsr@aol.com.
- Thursday, Nov 12, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Volunteers of American Mid-States, Fall Clean-Up. Unity Home, 1321 South Preston St. This volunteer opportunity will focus on general repairs and clean-up around the Unity Home which houses veterans and their families. Contact: Gema Moreo at (502) 636-4664 or gemam@voamid.org
The Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville (VCAL) supports the Week of Valor.
