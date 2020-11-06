FORECAST: November bonus - record warmth for the weekend

- RECORD WARMTH: Likely Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be clear again tonight as lows drop into the 40s. While a patch or two of fog can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, the chance remains small.
Sunshine will be abundant on Saturday with only a very light breeze. Highs climb into the mid 70s during the afternoon, falling short of the record high of 79° set back in 1980.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with mild lows in the 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a very warm high in the upper 70s! Louisville’s record high of 77° set in 1999 is at risk of falling.
It’s even warmer on Monday with highs nearing 80 degrees - another record. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday, but likely not before another record high. Rain chances build late Tuesday into Wednesday (Veterans Day) as a cold front advances. This will bring our temperatures back to normal in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.