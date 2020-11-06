FORECAST: November bonus - record warmth for the weekend

By Kevin Harned | October 30, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT - Updated November 6 at 3:51 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RECORD WARMTH: Likely Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be clear again tonight as lows drop into the 40s. While a patch or two of fog can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, the chance remains small.

Sunshine will be abundant on Saturday with only a very light breeze. Highs climb into the mid 70s during the afternoon, falling short of the record high of 79° set back in 1980.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with mild lows in the 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a very warm high in the upper 70s! Louisville’s record high of 77° set in 1999 is at risk of falling.

It’s even warmer on Monday with highs nearing 80 degrees - another record. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday, but likely not before another record high. Rain chances build late Tuesday into Wednesday (Veterans Day) as a cold front advances. This will bring our temperatures back to normal in the 60s.

11/2/20 Winter Weather Outlook for 2020-2021

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)