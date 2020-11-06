FORECAST: Sunny with 70s through the weekend

- THIS WEEKEND: Near-record warmth
- TUE/WED: Cold front brings shower chance, cooler temperatures
- LATE NEXT WEEK: A cold front + tropics may increase rain chances; timing is still unclear
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine guides highs back into the 70s this afternoon. Clear skies stick around tonight as lows drop into the 40s by Saturday morning.
Saturday looks to be a warm day with mostly sunny skies. Highs climb into the mid-70s during the afternoon, falling short of the record high of 79° set back in 1980. Skies remain mostly clear Saturday night as temperatures slide into the upper 40s and low 50s.
We could potentially tie a record-high of 77° from 1999 on Sunday as sunny skies remain. Near-record warmth remains in the forecast Monday and Tuesday before a cold front brings rain back into the region.
