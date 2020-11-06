Hosparus begins People of Compassion Campaign

By Charles Gazaway | November 6, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 4:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hosparus Health has launched a fundraising campaign to respond to growth of the aging population and the costs associated with it.

The People of Compassion Campaign will address five critical areas of need:

  • Service enhancements and operational support
  • Louisville expansion
  • Regional expansion
  • Endowments and business development
  • Long-term sustainability

It is a 5 year, $24 million program to expand hospice and palliative care services in both Kentucky and Indiana.

