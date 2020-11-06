Hosparus begins People of Compassion Campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hosparus Health has launched a fundraising campaign to respond to growth of the aging population and the costs associated with it.
The People of Compassion Campaign will address five critical areas of need:
- Service enhancements and operational support
- Louisville expansion
- Regional expansion
- Endowments and business development
- Long-term sustainability
It is a 5 year, $24 million program to expand hospice and palliative care services in both Kentucky and Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.