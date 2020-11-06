JCPS: football teams will be allowed to compete in state playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Although Friday nights games were canceled due to a rise in coronavirus cases, Jefferson County Public Schools will allow football teams to compete in state playoffs.
The decision was announced in a letter from JCPS Friday morning following a data review on Thursday evening.
The letter included the following guidelines:
- JCPS football teams will be allowed to compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) state playoffs next week, as we have let other teams participate in postseason play. Those games are under the jurisdiction of KHSAA. All teams will follow strict protocols throughout the weeks ahead. No JCPS district football games will be played this evening or this weekend.
- All winter sports can practice in small groups. No game-like simulations can take place during practice.
- A review of the data will take place on Thursday evening and JCPS will make another determination about athletics next Friday morning.
In the letter, JCPS stated, “JCPS has an obligation to follow the guidance and direction from state leaders and health officials. It is our hope that we can resume full practices very soon.”
