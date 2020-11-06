La Grange man charged with rape

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with rape following what police said started as a social media interaction.
Kentucky State Police said a woman who lives in Fayette County told police she was raped in La Grange.
Following her report, police issued a warrant for the home of Moises Cruz Cortes, 26, of La Grange. During a search Wednesday, police said numerous illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
Cruz Cortes was booked into the Oldham County Jail. In addition to rape, he was charged with strangulation and sodomy. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
