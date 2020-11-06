LMPD officer charged with misconduct, drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who came under scrutiny for an inappropriate search has been charged for a completely different crime.
Officer Tyler Gelnett was served with a criminal summons accusing him of giving marijuana seized in arrests to an unnamed person with whom he was having a relationship. The summons said it happened between Dec. 1, 2019, and April 30 of this year.
The person involved allegedly told LMPD investigators what was happening after an audit of Gelnett.
Gelnett is now facing charges of marijuana trafficking and first-degree official misconduct.
Gelnett faced previous scrutiny in January when he was caught in a video during a search of a woman that led to a lawsuit against him. The victim, Kali Coates, filed the suit after the video appeared to show Gelnett groping Coates before another officer stepped in, saying Gelnett was a rookie.
Court records about the status of that case were not immediately available.
Gelnett, who has been employed by LMPD since 2018, has been placed on administrative reassignment pending an investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Unit.
