Make Ends Meet: Financial problems abound for many; here’s how to recover

Claiming benefits by phone. Claim your weeks or check your payment by telephone at 1-877-3my-kyui or 1-877-369-5984. By using Voice Response Unit (VRU) and a touchtone phone, you may claim your weeks or request the status of your last week claimed. This service is available on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Please have the following information readily available before you place your call to the voice response unit: · social security number; · personal identification number (pin); · date you returned to full-time work, if you have returned to work; · number of hours you worked, if you were paid or will be paid for the work · amount you earned before any deductions were made. The system is easy to use. It will talk you through the step-by-step process. In most cases, you will get three attempts to enter the correct information. If you are claiming two weeks, the system will take you through the same set of questions twice; once for the first week and again for the second week.