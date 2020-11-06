Man dies after machete, gun used in reported assault, sheriff’s office says

GRANT CO., Ky. (FOX19) - One of the victims of a reported assault involving a machete and a gun has died.
Joshua Stewart, 42, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being taken there on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they were called around 9:30 p.m. to Shawnee Run Road for an active assault.
Deputies at the scene found one victim, Stewart, with a gunshot wound to the head in a breezeway at the address, according to the sheriff’s office.
Another victim, Bryan Schum, was found with a laceration to the neck/shoulder area in the garage at the address, the sheriff’s office said.
Stewart was taken to UCMC, where he died Thursday.
Schum was taken to St. Elizabeth-Grant County but has been released from the hospital.
Chief Deputy Todd Cummins said Schum told deputies he was struck with the machete and alleged he shot Stewart in self-defense.
No charges have been filed as the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Larry Profitt lives across the street from where the incident occurred. He tells FOX19 NOW he and his wife were asleep when the shooting happened.
“She heard the gunshot,” Profitt said. “Five-to-ten minutes later, we look out the window and there are cops swarmed everywhere.”
Profitt describes Schum as “the nicest guy you’ll ever meet.”
“(He’d) do anything for you,” Profitt continued. "He’s helped me in projects around the house. He’s lent me his pressure washer, battery charger. He’ll just do anything for anybody. Super nice guy.
Profitt says Steward and Schum had “some falling outs.”
“Just 'cause, I mean, Josh was kind of all over the place,” Profitt said. “Bryan just felt like he needed a place to stay, so he always gave him a place to crash.”
