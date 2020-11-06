McConnell tweets about election but takes no questions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s senior senator refused to answer questions Friday about President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud.
At a Frankfort press conference called to promote state GOP gains in the recent election, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, stepped to the microphone and attempted to set ground rules for reporters.
“Let me just say with regard to the matter I know you’re all concerned about, the unfolding presidential election,” McConnell said, “I sent out a statement on tweet, Twitter, this morning that I think you have all gotten and beyond that I don’t have anything to say on that particular subject.”
In the 48 word tweet, McConnell went on record saying “every legal vote should be counted” and “the courts are here to apply the laws and resolve disputes.”
McConnell would not say if he agreed with the President’s claims of election fraud or say if he had seen any evidence of fraud.
“I told you,” McConnell said, “I have sent out what I want to show you today about the situation and it’s a tweet that you all have.”
McConnell also would not answer questions about any concerns he might have about the President’s allegations and any impact they might have on the democratic process.
The senator refused to speculate on what he would do if the President loses the election and refuses to accept the results.
“I know it’s reasonable for you to ask but I get to decide what I say,” McConnell said laughing.
When asked if he had spoken to the president, McConnell told reporters, “I generally don’t report my conversations with the president. But as you know he’s on the phone a lot and we talk briefly.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.