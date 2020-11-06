Not yet at capacity, hospitals urge Kentuckians to maintain social distance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors, nurses and other frontline workers have fought fatigue and battled an invisible enemy this year.
Another surge in coronavirus cases sent numbers climbing in Louisville and statewide Friday, as more people test positive and are sent to the hospital.
“There seems to be a lot of people continuing to seek out testing,” Norton Healthcare’s Dr. Steven Hester said. “That’s been a big part of the ability for us to go out and help people stop the transmission once they find out they’ve been exposed or test positive and find some level of isolation to stop that transmission.'”
The hospitals are prepared and still urge people to come in for any emergency needs.
The hospital numbers show more young people are testing positive, but it still remains that the 55-and-up demographic are hospitalized the most. That’s a trend which hasn’t changed since the pandemic started.
“We’re seeing folks who are positive, but fewer are in the intensive care unit or requiring a ventilator,” Hester said. “Some of that may be due to medication being used now and therapies on board sooner.”
On Friday afternoon at Norton Healthcare, 117 people were admitted to in-patient care. Thirty-three COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, and 22 were on ventilators. Hester said the surge capacity is 245 ventilators, adding that the number of patients who need to be on a machine is dropping, and patients are in the hospital for an average of 5.5 days.
But to keep hospitalization numbers from rising, people need to be aware of what could possibly be causing the uptick, Hester said.
“It’s tough on kids, tough of families,” he said. “Everybody gets stressed, and people get to the point where they feel like they need to get back to activity and socialization.” All hospital systems -- UofL, Norton and Baptist -- are in constant communication, none of which believes field hospitals are necessary as of now.
Doctors say people should not gather in large crowds in order to help slow the spread and minimize hospitalizations.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.