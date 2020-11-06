Pandemic brings changes to 2020 suicide prevention walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an annual walk that brings awareness to suicide prevention. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 event has been spread out into three days and has a walking tour format.
The path has multiple hope and healing stations along the way for people to participate in. Organizers say the events of this year could affect the mental health of even more people.
“It’s really important that we are getting ahead of that,” said Megan Cole, Kentucky director of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. “By providing mental health resources, by connecting people with any resources that they need, and by making sure people feel connected and supported.”
If you missed the walk the first day, you can also take part on Saturday and Sunday. The walk will run from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday and from Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the North Great Lawn of Waterfront.
