Rabbit Hash elects new four-legged mayor

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (FOX19) - Rabbit Hash has a new four-legged mayor.
The former mayor, Brynneth Pawltrow, a rescued pit bull, faced “ruff” competition from a cat and several canines.
Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, got 13,143 votes - the highest winning total ever.
Jack Rabbit, the Beagle and Poppy, the golden retriever came in second and third, making them both Rabbit Hash Ambassadors along with Ambassador Lady Stone, who will retain her position.
According to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, the race was the highest total ever for a Rabbit Hash election with a total of 22,985 votes.
