Satterfield says Cards hope to return to practice on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL coaches hope to be back at work in the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex this weekend.
All team activities were paused on Wednesday night after 10 players and five support staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Cards head coach Scott Satterfield spoke for the first time since the pause, on his weekly TV show “Inside the Cards” on WAVE 3 News. The show airs at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
“Right now we’re pausing everything with the coaches and everybody within the building, so the only thing we did was go in and test this week,” Satterfield said. “We’ll continue that Sunday, we’ll test again, and we get the results back Sunday afternoon, hopefully we’ll be able to return back to the building and practice and get prepared for Virginia.”
UofL’s game against Virginia, originally scheduled for this Saturday, was postponed until Saturday, November 14.
“The thought is once we test Sunday morning, we get the results back early afternoon, hopefully by one or two, and then if everything is good with that, meaning we have all negatives, then we’ll be back in the building that afternoon, we’ll practice Sunday night," Satterfield said. "For us that’s a normal prep week starting on Sunday, Monday off, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday practice, travel on Friday, play next Saturday. For us that’s what it’ll be, it’s all going to be hinged on the test on Sunday to see where we’ll be, I mean if we’re allowed to come back and continue prep work.”
The Cards (2-5, 1-5 ACC) and UVA (2-4, 2-4 ACC) are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.