Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 6 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 6:
NOTE: Games involving JCPS schools all were canceled because of this week’s spike in coronavirus cases, but the district will allow teams to begin postseason play next week.
- Collins at Shelby County
- Southwestern at Bullitt Central
- North Bullitt at Bullitt East
- Henry County at Frankfort
- Eminence at Holy Cross
- North Oldham at Oldham County
- Franklin County at South Oldham
- Carroll County at Trimble County
- DeSales at Western Hills
- Triton Central 35, Providence 7
- New Albany at Jeffersonville
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.