Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 6 scores
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 6, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 9:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 6:

NOTE: Games involving JCPS schools all were canceled because of this week’s spike in coronavirus cases, but the district will allow teams to begin postseason play next week.

KENTUCKY

  • Collins at Shelby County
  • Southwestern at Bullitt Central
  • North Bullitt at Bullitt East
  • Henry County at Frankfort
  • Eminence at Holy Cross
  • North Oldham at Oldham County
  • Franklin County at South Oldham
  • Carroll County at Trimble County
  • DeSales at Western Hills

INDIANA

  • Triton Central 35, Providence 7
  • New Albany at Jeffersonville

