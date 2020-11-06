Viewer’s tip leads to arrest of convicted child rapist in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A convicted child rapist is behind bars just two days after investigators asked the public for help finding him in the Tri-State.
A FOX19 NOW viewer saw our story Monday on Charles Keene and submitted an anonymous tip to Covington police about the man’s location, Kenton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bill Butler said.
Keene was arrested late Tuesday night on several charges, including failure to comply with sex offender registration and bail jumping, according to Kenton County jail records.
Investigators asked for the public’s help locating the 47-year-old Keene, a convicted child rapist, on Monday. Keene had eluded law enforcement since 2018. He hadn’t shown up for court dates and refused to register as a sex offender.
He was convicted of raping a 14-year-old in 1994 following an investigation of the Covington Police Department, according to Butler.
Keene did several years in prison and was supposed to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence. Butler says he didn’t follow through on that order and also made a habit of skipping out on bail.
“He was arrested, made bail and never came back to court,” Butler said Monday. “He truly stays away from the law and runs from the law.”
