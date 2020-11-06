Woman, 28, is Louisville’s latest homicide victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who died after being shot in the Russell neighborhood Thursday night has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Catherine D. Williams, 28, was the victim.
Williams was shot Thursday night in the 500 block of Quest Drive, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. When officers arrived at the scene, they said the victim had been shot several times.
Williams was rushed to UofL Hospital in critical condition, but died Friday morning, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Information about suspects or motives was not immediately available.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
