WWII veteran reflects on his service as annual Kentucky Veterans Day Parade nears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Kentucky Veterans Day Parade will take place in a new location at Southeast Christian Church and will look much different this year, but its purpose remains the same -- to honor the area’s veterans.
Organizers told WAVE 3 News the event will take place as a “reverse parade,” where the units that normally drive through the streets will stay stationary, while the people who come to watch will stay in their cars and drive to look at the units.
“It’s an interesting concept," Kentucky Veterans Day Parade co-chair Treva Brockman said. “It’s new for everyone, but we think that it obviously will keep everyone safe.”
World War II veteran John Mooney said he looks forward to the event each year because he gets to spend time with other veterans.
Mooney was drafted into the Navy in 1945 when he was barely 18 years old.
“It was the last year of the war really, but the last year, the last six months of World War II, were really some of the bloodiest,” Mooney said.
Born and raised in Louisville, Mooney was placed on a destroyer in the Pacific Ocean and worked as a gunner’s mate. He said his ship bagged a Nazi submarine, took down nine Japanese planes and suffered six pre-invasion bombardments but never had any casualties.
Mooney told WAVE 3 News he felt lucky, especially after he took a trip to Baton Rouge, La., years after the war to see another World War II ship.
“I asked one of the guys, 'There’s torpedo tubes missing; what happened? And he said they took a kamikaze in Okinawa. Forty one men (died),” Mooney said with tears in his eyes. “They weren’t lucky.”
Mooney said he still gets a little emotional thinking about the war, even 75 years later. He said he often looks back at his service as a job that “had to be done.”
“Our generation had to do it,” Mooney said. “We got it done. I hope it never happens again, but being realistic, it probably will and there will be enough 18-year-olds to do the same job again.”
People planning to attend the parade must stay in their cars. There will be no on-site parking or walk-ins allowed.
Cars will enter on Watterson Trail, Gate 3 at Southeast Church, and the route will be marked to guide people through the parade.
The VFW 70 will have an after-parade event open to all veterans.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.