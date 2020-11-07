Authentic As They Come; Baffert colt takes BC Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prior to his wire-to-wire victory in September’s Kentucky Derby, many fans and experts alike didn’t believe that Authentic could win at the classic distances. But at the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland, the Bob Baffert-trained colt left no doubt that he is the real deal. Authentic used the same stradegy that helped him capture the Derby roses as he zoomed to the lead in the Breeders' Cup Classic, was never headed, and produced a wire-to-wire triumph in what was the race of the year.