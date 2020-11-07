FORECAST: Record high temperatures possible

- RECORD WARMTH: Likely Sunday and Monday
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This evening is going to be pleasant with temperatures dropping fairly quickly after sunset. Overnight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The above average temperatures will continue on Sunday with a very warm high near 80 under a mostly sunny sky. Louisville’s record high of 77° set in 1999 is likely going to fall. Mostly clear Sunday night and a touch milder with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Record warmth expected once again on Monday as highs in the city will get close to 80 degrees. The current record is 77° set in 1975. We will see scattered clouds on Monday, that could slow the warming a bit.
A cold front will bring our next chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday (Veterans Day) followed by cooler, more normal temperatures in the 60s.
