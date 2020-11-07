Gov. Beshear: 2,162 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 17 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on new COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth, reporting the highest number of cases on a Saturday since the pandemic began.
Saturday’s report confirmed 2,162 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID cases reported in Kentucky to 119,661.
Beshear also confirmed 17 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,561.
“As Kentuckians we need to come together right now,” Beshear said. "We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now reported at 7.17 percent.
“We have been witnessing an escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and on ventilators statewide over the past few weeks and it is an alarming and deeply concerning situation,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said. “Now is a critical time for Kentuckians to work together to defeat this virus by following the recommendations meant to slow and limit new cases.”
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,129
- Patients currently in ICU: 289
- Patients currently on ventilator: 149
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.