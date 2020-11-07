#13 Indiana snaps 24 game losing streak to #23 Michigan, beats Wolverines 38-21

By Kent Taylor | November 7, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 4:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The streak is over.

Michael Penix, Jr., threw for a career-high 350 yards and three touchdowns as #13 Indiana beat #23 Michigan 38-21 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

It was Indiana’s first win over Michigan since 1987, snapping a 24 game losing streak.

The IU defense held Michigan to just 13 yards rushing in the game.

Indiana improves to 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1988.

The Hoosiers are at Michigan State (1-2) next Saturday.

