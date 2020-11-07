Indiana State Department of Health reports over 5,000 new COVID cases in a single day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on COVID-19 cases within the state, reporting over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.
Saturday’s report confirmed 5,007 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. This is now the highest report of single-day new cases in Indiana since the pandemic began.
This follows three consecutive days of record-breaking case reports. On Thursday, ISDH reported 4,462 new cases in the state, which was the new record at the time.
Friday’s report broke that record with 4,714 new cases in the state of Indiana.
A total of 205,722 cases have been confirmed in Indiana as of Saturday’s report.
The health department also confirmed 43 new deaths due to the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to COVID to 4,348.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes 3,167,518 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 1,794,398 individuals tested. The number of new tests reported Saturday is 50,610, with 17,716 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 9.0 percent for all tests administered, and 17.5 percent for unique individuals tested.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.