KHSAA delays start of football playoffs due to COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The start of Kentucky high school football playoffs will be delayed for one week to review health guidelines with local officials.
A notice sent Saturday from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association informed schools of the change, allowing the extra time for schools to work with health departments to determine the best course of action.
The first round of the playoffs will now take place the weekend of November 19 through November 21.
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic. I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in a release.
“This decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines, it’s about 82 counties Friday being defined as 'red’ including the vast majority of the east. It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions.”
Other guidelines put in place for member schools include no games should be scheduled on the week of November 11-14, and teams may voluntarily withdraw from competition without penalty.
KHSAA said the review is ongoing and that substantial changes could continue to be made in the upcoming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.