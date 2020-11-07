Local leaders respond to election of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local political leaders and officials in the commonwealth of Kentucky have been posting reactions on social media following the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Biden was announced the winner of the election following a victory in Pennsylvania, which placed him over the 270 electoral votes needed for the presidency.
Kentucky and Indiana leaders of the Republican Party have not yet responded to Saturday’s update in electoral votes.
President Trump did announce that he would not concede the election and would be challenging the results of the race.
