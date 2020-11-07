Monomoy Girl wins the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, BC win #4 for Brad Cox in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monomoy Girl cruised home for her second Breeders' Cup Distaff win on Saturday afternoon at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.
The five-year-old also won the race in 2018.
The win was the fourth of the two-day Breeders' Cup for trainer Brad Cox. The Iroquois High grad tied the all-time record for the event.
“I mean she’s meant so much, and honestly I think she’s responsible for all these Breeders' Cup victories,” Cox said. “She’s played a role in us being able to you know acquire the horses or pick up the horses one way or another. She’s the one that showed the nation that we could play at the grade one level. She was our first Grade I winner here in the Ashland in 2018 and she’s just done so much for so many different peoples careers. She’s a champion."
On Friday Cox won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile with Essential Quality and the Juvenile Fillies Turf with Aunt Pearl and then earlier on the card on Saturday, the Dirt Mile with Knicks Go.
