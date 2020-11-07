Spring Street in Jeffersonville opening up for additional outdoor dining, business

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, Spring Street in Jeffersonville will be closing off two blocks to make room for pedestrians and open up the street to help support downtown businesses.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced that on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., two blocks on Spring Street, from Market and Chestnut Street and from Chestnut to Maple Street, will close off to help businesses and restaurants comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
“This is a way to create more walking space in a busy part of our downtown,” Moore said. “Pedestrians will have full use of the sidewalk and street. We also will give restaurants the opportunity to have more tables that can be properly distanced. We want people to enjoy our downtown at a safe, social distance.”
Additional tables and seating will be provided for businesses in the block to take advantage of the additional space.
“We think this initiative is a great opportunity to highlight our downtown restaurants while offering a safe, socially distanced space,” Jeffersonville Main Street Executive Director Jay Ellis said. “I love that our city is always looking for unique and supportive solutions for our local businesses through these challenging times.”
These blocks will restrict vehicle traffic with the exception of emergency vehicles during those times.
While the additional space is only being provided over Friday and Saturday during the designated times, Mayor Moore said they would look at how the weekend goes to see if it will be brought back or expanded in the future.
