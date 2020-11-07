University of Louisville’s Malik Williams out for 12 weeks due to foot injury

“I feel for Malik,” UofL Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack said. “He’s everything a coach could ask for in a person, player and captain, so my heart aches for him. Our team will miss his presence on the court during his time away. I feel for our fans as well who love watching and supporting Malik’s play. I have no doubt he will have a successful surgery and do his best to return to the Cardinals. We will support him on and off the floor throughout his absence.”