University of Louisville’s Malik Williams out for 12 weeks due to foot injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has announced senior forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks due to a foot injury.
UofL’s Senior Athletic Director Kenny Klein said Williams developed a new fracture in the metatarsal of his right foot and will undergo surgery to repair it next week.
The recovery time is expected to be around 12 weeks, meaning Williams may not return to play until February at the earliest.
“I feel for Malik,” UofL Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack said. “He’s everything a coach could ask for in a person, player and captain, so my heart aches for him. Our team will miss his presence on the court during his time away. I feel for our fans as well who love watching and supporting Malik’s play. I have no doubt he will have a successful surgery and do his best to return to the Cardinals. We will support him on and off the floor throughout his absence.”
Williams, a senior from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was elected as team captain for a second straight year this year, and has accumulated 604 career points and 444 rebounds as a Cardinal.
This would be the second consecutive year Williams has started the season on the sidelines, as during the 2019-2020 season Williams suffered a broken bone in his right foot in September of 2019.
UofL’s men’s basketball team will begin their season on November 25 against Southern Illinois at the KFC Yum! Center. Game time has not yet been announced.
